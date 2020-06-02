Jack Tolbert May, 77 of Crosby passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Baytown, TX. Jack was born February 21, 1943 in Paris, TX to parents Jack Reece May and Norma Tolbert May.

Please leave your memories for Jack’s family at www.pacestancil.com

