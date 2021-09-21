GALVESTON — Anna Fitzgerald Kaiser, 96, of Galveston, TX, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. Anna was born in Manchester, NH on May 18, 1925. She moved with her family to Galveston in May 1927 at the age of 2. Anna attended elementary school at Ursuline Academy and St. Patrick's Parochial School. She attended high school at Ursuline Academy, graduating in May 1942. During World War II, Anna was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and the U.S.O, providing services on the home front.
Anna was employed in administrative positions over her lifetime; primarily for 16 years in government low-rent housing development as a project manager, general housing manager, and executive director. After a short hiatus from the work scene, she spent 23 years employed in the School of Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Anna retired from the Office of the Dean of Students in 1989 as the administrative coordinator of special programs.
Anna was a member of two bowling leagues for many years and participated in local, state, and national tournaments. One year, she won the city singles championship and together with her sister, Edna, they also won the city doubles championship. She and Edna were lifetime members of the National 600 Women's Bowling League.
After her retirement in 1989, Anna was content to spend time with her friends and her especially loved grandchildren, Melanie and Michaela Helms.
Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Kaiser, Jr.; parents, Henry Joseph and Clara Isabel (Guyette) Fitzgerald; sisters, Elizabeth Sporar (John); Catherine Cunningham (Joe); Ruth Darrall (Paul); Edna Johnston (Richard); and brothers, John J. Fitzgerald and Harry J. Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Kaiser Helms and husband, Ray Michael Helms; grandchildren, Melanie Rae Helms and Michaela Mary Helms; sister-in-law, Sandra Fitzgerald; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Due to COVID, Anna's family will hold private services and interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Anna's family wishes to extend special thanks to Concord Assisted Living and UTMB Geriatrics for their compassionate care for Anna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the charity of your choice.
