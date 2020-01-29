Villarreal
Services for Linda Villarreal will be held today at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway St. in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with services to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Haynes
Services for Reverend Henry Haynes, Sr. will be held today at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City, under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
