Leila Ann Frank Fisher

VERNON, TX — Lelia Ann Frank Fisher went to be with her heavenly father on November 21st in Vernon Texas. She was born to William Frederick Frank and Anna Louise Frank Ellis on November 4th 1943. She was raised by her grandparents James and Alice Shepard after her father was killed in World War 2. She graduated from Vernon High School in 1962. She married Lester Fisher on June 8th 1964. She received her teaching certificate in History in 1966 from Hardin Simmons University in Abilene. She taught World History in Odessa for 2 years before moving to Galveston where she taught World History from 1975 to 2003 at Ball High School. She was very much loved by the faculty and her students. She retired from teaching in 2003 and moved to Vernon. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Joy Byrd Sunday school class where she was a substitute teacher. She was a member of the Vernon Regional Retired Teachers Association.
She is survived by her half-sister Sherry Rodgers of Wyoming and Pat Ellis of Dallas, several cousins and special friends Paul and Teresa Weatherly of Vernon and Mark and Augie Jenner of La Marque, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Les, her grandparents, parents and a half sister GeorgeAnn Ellis.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Services will be on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church with Mike Klappenbach and Brooks Kimmey officiating. Burial will follow at Wilbarger Memorial Park under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home.
