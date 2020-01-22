Vivian Cotter Godinich, born June 22, 1928 in Galveston, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in La Grange, Texas. Vivian lived on the island with her family for the majority of her life. After graduating from Ursuline Academy, she worked for several years as a secretary at Longhorn Tin Smelter in Texas City. She then met her husband, “Pickelo,” and they married on December 31, 1955 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Together, they raised their seven children. Vivian loved cooking and spending time with her family and close friends. Their busy home was always filled with love and laughter. After the passing of her husband of 46 years, Vivian moved to La Grange, where she spent the remainder of her life.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Joseph “Pickelo” Godinich, as well as two of her brothers, Wayne and Glen Cotter. She is survived by sons, Vincent Godinich Jr. and his wife Anne of Harleton; David Godinich and his wife Cindy of Alvin; Robert Godinich and his wife Karen of Huffman; Mark Godinich and his wife Bonnie of Huffman; Danny Godinich and his wife Sarah of Cypress; daughters Lisa Mueller and her husband Douglas of LaGrange; Theresa McDowell and her husband Paul of Alexandria, Virginia; and her brother John Cotter. Vivian is also survived by eighteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Vivian’s grandsons: Vincent C. Godinich, Mark Godinich Jr., Greyson Godinich, Blake Godinich, Garrison Mueller, Michael Mueller, Joseph Mueller, Cole McDowell, and Ian McDowell. Junior pallbearers will be Vivian’s great grandsons: Michael, Jack, Gabriel, and Robert DeSa.
Vivian’s family will receive visitors after 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23rd at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. The rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24th, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow the services at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Family and friends may send flowers to the funeral home or make a contribution to Vivian’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
