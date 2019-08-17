Alice “Licha” Vasquez passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on May 31, 1932, to Macaria and Rosendo Cruz. She moved to Galveston, where she met the love of her life, Louis. Together, they established the roots of what would become an extensive family tree. For many years, she worked as a supervisor in the Housekeeping Department at UTMB. After leaving UTMB, she and Louis worked at the family restaurant, El Nopalito, where he was the greeter and she was the cashier. Licha never met a stranger and guests often called her “Mama”. She enjoyed watching her telenovelas, cooking for family, reminiscing about her travels to Lake Tahoe, and dancing the night away with Louis.
Licha is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years, Louis Vasquez and their children, Rene Vasquez and Ruby Vasquez; her parents; brothers: Rosendo, Jr., Willie, and Eddie Cruz, and sisters: Antonia Gandara and Rosa Fuentes.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children and their spouses: Mary Jane and Ygnacio Arrendondo, Irma and Isidro Rodriguez, Sylvia and Narcizo Mejia, Antonia and Candelario Espinosa, Roger and Kim Vasquez, Bobby and Kat Vasquez, Roland Vasquez, Jessica Vasquez; and many adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her sister, Helen Ramirez, and brothers Rudy and Melo Cruz.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 pm, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on August 20, 2019 at 10:00 am, with Father Stephen Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers are Victor Arredondo, Tony Esquivel, Oscar Venegas, Shaun Vasquez, Zachary Vasquez, and Marcus Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers are Gabriel Esquivel, Roy Gonzales, Sr., and Roland Peralez.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the MICU team at UTMB, Dr. Kaushik and Tammie Michael, ANP, of UTMB Geriatric Medicine, and the staff of Absolute Kheir.
