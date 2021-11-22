Carrel Sims

LEAGUE CITY — Carrel Wardell Sims, “CW”, born May 13, 1931, gained his wings November 15, 2021. To God be the glory for a life well lived! He accomplished much in his life and leaves a wonderful legacy. Mr. Sims is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vienna Sims, two daughters, six grandchildren and a great granddaughter. His life was honored on November 22, 2021 , 11 am, at Hope Church located at 770 Pineloch, Houston, TX. The full obituary honoring the life of this wonderful man can be viewed at https://www.crowderfuneralhome.com/obituaries/carrel-wardell-sims. Final arrangements made by Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
