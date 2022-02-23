CONROE, TX — Michael Joseph Nichols, of Conroe, Texas passed away Tuesday February 15, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas. He was born September 29, 1961 to parents, Jack and Marjorie Nichols.
He leaves behind mother, Marjorie Nichols; his son, Acel Nichols and daughter-in-law, Krystal Nichols; his daughter, Christine Borden and son-in-law, Sheldon Borden; four grandchildren: Bentley Borden, Liam Borden, Nathaniel Nichols, and Constance Nichols; his brother, David Nichols and wife, Theresa Nichols; his brother, Bobby Nichols and wife, Leslie Nichols; his niece, Stephanie Nichols and nephew, Michael Nichols; as well as many other family members and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Nichols Sr; brother, Jack Nichols Jr; and brother, Harold Nichols.
After graduating high school, Michael joined the Army and served his country for many years. After completing his years in the military, Michael purposefully pursued a career in extermination. In 2007, after many years of working for other people, Michael decided to open his own business. That is when Camco was established, and where he earned his nickname “Bugman”. Not only did he enjoy his career path, but he enjoyed his customers and the interaction that he had with them. His customers were more than a transaction, they were his friends.
Michael was an avid golfer. He loved going around the country and finding the most pristine golf courses to play. He loved telling the story of the time he and his brother David had the privilege of playing with 2017 PGA rookie of the year and Olympic Gold medalist, Xander Schauffele. From that moment on, he would root for Xander at every tournament. He also loved playing and teaching his oldest grandson, Bentley, how to play golf. They spent many Tuesdays practicing and playing 9 holes together. Not only did Michael love his career path and golf, but he also loved his family. He loved taking his mother Marjorie out for lunches and spending time with her at their grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved being able to spend time with his four grandchildren. They were the apple of his eye, and he would do anything in the world for them. He taught them many things like, to hunt bugs, fish, play golf, and whatever else their hearts desired.
Michael never knew a stranger and made a friend wherever he went. He was loved and will be missed by many.
