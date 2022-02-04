GALVESTON, TEXAS — On February 2, 2022 Herman Lee Page, our dearly beloved father, grandfather, son uncle, and friend made the tramsition from earth to Heaven. Herman was born on December 2, 1941 to Elizbeth Thorns and Thomas Lee Page. Herman was joined in holy matrimony to Alemina Delores Page on October 26, 1984. Under this union two families became one. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Thorns; father Thomas Lee Page; wife Alemina Delores Page and sister Linda George and Cotell (Nancy) Singleton. He is survived by four sons: Jasmine Page of League City, TX, D. Smith Jr., Texas City, TX, Frank Smith, Jr., (Maire) and Arthur J. Smith of Galveston, TX; two daughters: Sharon F. Brown (Issac) of Hitchcock, TX and Patricia Pryor of Houston, TX with a host of nieces and nephews, grandkids and great grandkids and friends. He was a MerchantMarine and was also employed by the US Coast Guard. At an early age, Herman accepted Christ as his savior. He was an active deacon of True Believers Baptist Church in Alexandria, LA where he served under the pastoral leadership of Luerinza Dearborne. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. followed by Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Both services will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, GaLveston, TX.
