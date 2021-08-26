LEAGUE CITY — Maria J. Gonzalez, 71, of League City, Texas passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, in Webster, Texas. She was born in Santa Rosa, Texas, the sixth of seven children born to Juan and Domitila Acosta.
She was a devoted wife of thirty-five years to her childhood sweetheart, Ray, until his untimely passing in 2004. In addition, she was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, a love for gardening; one that she acquired from her mother, and watching her favorite shows and movies.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Domitila Acosta, and her husband of 35 years, Raymundo C. Gonzalez Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Kelley and husband, Michael, Katherine Rodriguez, and husband Randy, Jennifer Ornelas and husband Richard, Joanna Knape and husband Jeffrey; grandchildren, Alexandria Ornelas, Richard Raymundo Ornelas, Antonio Ornelas, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Abigail Rodriguez, Allie Knape, Parker Knape, and Justin Kelley; her sister, Liz Maresh; brother, Isaias Acosta; sister, Connie Acosta, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Maria’s Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00pm with Pastor Joel McMahon officiating.
In place of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or to League City United Methodist Church.
