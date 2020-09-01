Hey! Ba Ba Re Bop by Lionel Hampton left an impression on Johnny Bernard Smith, Sr. so much so that he gave his only son, Johnny Bernard Smith, Jr. the nickname Bebop and if you knew Bebop, you would know why that song suited him well.
Johnny Bernard Smith, Jr., also known as Bebop, went home to Jesus on August 30, 2020 at the age of 74. Johnny Bernard Smith, Jr. was born to Johnny Bernard and Dorothy M. Smith on January 24, 1946 in Galveston, Texas.
Johnny grew up in Texas City and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Earning an honorable discharge, he later attended Prairie View A & M and Central State University. His first job was at Frigidaire in Dayton, Ohio; however, he retired from Marathon Oil as an operator in Texas City, Texas.
Very much like the song mentioned earlier, Johnny loved the roaring good times, always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He was a loving husband and father; blending his family with his wife’s family on December 13, 1990. Johnny was an avid fan of the La Marque Cougars, attending football games almost every Friday night.
Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. Not only was he a Mason in Dayton Ohio, Johnny was also a longtime member and Deacon at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Mildred, two daughters: Kellie Clay (Fyodor) and Amber Wallace; two sons: Johnny B. Smith III and Christopher G. Archie (Marquita), three sisters: Carol Oliver, Linda Hamilton, Deborah Turner (Roy) 6 grandchildren: Johnny, Chris, Saivyon, Madison, Braylon, Taylor, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am-11:00am on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church with the service to follow at 11:00am. Officiating the service will be Rev. Jonathan Steele. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
A special thank you to Davita Dialysis in Victory Lakes. Please send donations to the American Kidney Foundation.
Psalms 4:8 In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, LORD, make me dwell in safety.
