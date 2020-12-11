L. R. Dale Butler

TEXAS CITY — 1926-2020
Mr. Dale Butler, 94, passed peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was a resident of Texas City, TX for 72 years.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joanne, and his 5 children and their spouses: John Dale and Eileen Butler of Lake Frederick, VA; Marilyn and Mike Hornung of Wimberley, TX; Barbara and the late Scott Darwin of Richmond, TX; Blake and Linda Butler of Texas City, TX; and Brett and Lynette Butler of Needville, TX. He also has 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Dale was born on a small farm in Hempstead County, Arkansas to the late Roy and Dee Butler. He was the 4th of 8 children and is survived by his sister, Linda Lafferty of Texarkana, TX. He was a U. S. Army veteran of WWII. Dale moved to Texas City, TX in 1948 and worked for 43 years at Union Carbide Corporation's Texas City Plant, retiring in 1991. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, fishing, and hunting. He was beloved by all and will be greatly missed.
