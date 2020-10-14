Michael Eugene Davis, Sr. “Lotto”, 55, went home to with the Lord on October 4, 2020, in Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was born to the late Schallie and Georgia Mae Davis on September 20, 1965, in Galveston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers and nephew. He leaves cherished memories with his devoted wife, LaChandra; children, Michael, Jr. and Inyla; four siblings; three uncles; an aunt and three nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services celebrating his life will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with a visitation at 9AM, followed by a service at 11:00 A.M. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required.
You may share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
