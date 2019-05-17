Veda Romero, 89, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Clear Lake. She was born in Monterrey, Mexico June 24, 1929. Veda loved being the best homemaker and mother. She enjoyed sewing and cooking and was especially well-known for her tamales and beans at Christmas. Veda never thought she would have any grandchildren, yet she was blessed with 4 and 8 great grandchildren and was so proud that she got to enjoy them all! She was also blessed with one great great grandchild! She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica.
Veda was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Romero; son, Gil Romero; mother and father, Maria and Ranulfo Tamez, Sr., brothers, Ranulfo, Miguel, Augustine, and Ramondo Tamez; and sister, Delores Krammer.
She is survived by her sons, Joe A. Romero and wife, Glenda; and Frank Romero, daughter-in-law, Rebecca Romero; grandchildren: Annaliese Enriquez and husband, Victor; Joe Anthony (Joey) Romero, Jr. and wife, Conney, Christine Romero and fiancé, Greg; and Ronnie Romero and wife, Blanca; great grandchildren: Kalysta L. Dill; Angelina Y. Young; Drake A. Young; Eva Romero; Santiago Romero; Victor Enriquez, III; Giselle Enriquez; Eli Enriquez; great great grandchild, Ezra Enriquez; sisters, Elizabeth Suarez and Ofelia Tamez; brother, Leopoldo Tamez; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Veda’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Sunday, May 19, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Monday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joey Romero, Ronnie Romero, Phillip Urbina, Frank Urbina, Alex Dunn, and Victor Enriquez. Honorary pallbearers will be Victor Enriquez, III and Henry Arreola.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
