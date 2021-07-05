EZZELL — Anna Ruth Evans, age 85, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. She was born September 11, 1935 in Yoakum to Carroll Allen and Anna Lou Clark Munson.
She was a school aide and secretary. She was a member of United Methodist Women, president Hitchcock I.S.D. P.T.A., Cub Scout den mother, pianist for Hope UM Church and Mossy Grove UMC, was secretary-treasurer for Salem Cemetery Association, Hope Friendship Club secretary and a Lay Speaker at United Methodist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Carol Ann Evans of Buda; sons, James Logan Evans (Pam) of Santa Fe, Texas, Howard Allan Evans (Tara) of Canyon Lake and Stephen "Andy" Evans of Ezzell; 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren sisters, Rebecca Castell, Laura Lynn Jackson, Donna Munson Rice, Nita DeSmet and Rachel Munson; brothers, Allen Munson Jr (Marlene), John Munson (Diane), Mark Munson (Esther) and Timothy Munson. She is preceded in death by: parents; husband, Allan Evans Sr.; sisters, Mabelline Munson Funderburke, Sara Lois Munson Clark and Mary Beth Munson Dieringer; brothers, Mike Munson and David Munson.
Funeral Service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Yoakum with burial at Salem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hope Community Center, Cystic Fibrosis Association or donor's choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com. Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
