TEXAS CITY — Marie Inez Thibeaux Cravens, age 84, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at HCA Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.
Marie was affectionately called “Inez” was born on March 29, 1937, as a twin in Youngsville, La, who passed away. A graduate of Thibeaux High School which was built on land her late grandfather donated. She was a member of Knight of St. Peter Claver Court #163. She married Isaac Cravens June 7, 1958 and made Texas her home with her husband. She was a devote member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church for 60 plus years. She owned several businesses on the mainland but was most none for Trie City Café in Texas City, Texas.
Inez is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Mr. Isaac Cravens; her son, Abner Cravens, 3 brothers and 3 sisters and great-grandson Nasir Astroga.
Inez is survived by her sister, Leona St. Julien of Youngsville, La; her daughter, Angela Cravens-Porter (Timothy Sr.); her sons, Kenneth Cravens (Caroline), Marcus Cravens (Alice) and Jason Cravens. 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; brother, Landis (Francis) Cravens with a host of nieces and nephews. Also, her devoted friend, Ester Mouton; devoted sisters-in-laws, Rosabelle Cravens and Dorothy Thibeaux. Also, the Malveaux, Bellow and Guillory Families.
There will be a visitation at 7:00 pm and a rosary at 8:00 pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022 and a funeral mass celebrating her life at 10:00 am on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in LaMarque, Texas.
