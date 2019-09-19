Brantley
Funeral services for Shelby Brantley will be held today at 12:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery in Santa Fe, TX.
Cortez
Memorial service for Nancy Cortez will be held today at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Elliott
Memorial services for Lynn Elliott will be held today at 2:00pm in the Sanctuary of Second Baptist Church under the direction of Geo H Lewis & Sons Funeral Home.
George
Funeral services for Tanya George will be held today at 11:00am Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
McAdams
Funeral services for Perversie McAdams will be held today at 10:30am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX
Salazar
Celebration of life service for Paul Salazar will be held today at 4:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Spriggs
Services for Alan Spriggs will be held today at 11:00am at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Santa Fe under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
