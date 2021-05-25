Charles Leroy Vaughn

GALVESTON — Charles L. Vaughn, of Galveston, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, 5/21/21, 10 days before his 94th birthday. It was the 21st day of the 21st week of the 21st year of the 21st Century. Charlie was born in Forest Hill, TN on May 31, 1927 to Andrew C. and Annie Lee Vaughn. His family moved to the Rio Grande Valley in 1938, where Charlie would go on to graduate from Rio Grande City High School and join the Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Charlie returned to South Texas, where he met the beautiful Maria del Pilar Flores in Zapata, TX, while working for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Charlie and Maria del Pilar married and settled down in Galveston where they raised their 5 children together. Charlie worked as a claims adjuster for Employers Insurance of Texas in his younger years. In 1973 he joined the Texas General Indemnity Insurance Group where he retired after 25 years. Charlie was a great father and a gentle man who always put his family's needs before his own. The lessons he taught us about life are his greatest gift to us all.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, 4 siblings, and one grandson, Jacob Riley Vaughn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Maria del Pilar F. Vaughn, his children, Kathleen V. Curran (Scott), Charles R. Vaughn (Suzy), Debra L. Moncrief (Scott), Timothy D. Vaughn, Thomas P. Vaughn (Kim), 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, 5/27/21, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550. Burial will take place in Zapata, TX on Saturday, 5/29/21 at 10:30 a.m., Zapata County Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/, or First Baptist Church, 822 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
