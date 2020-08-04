SANTA FE—
Mrs. Charlene Lois (Quebe) Kelly passed from this life Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020, in Houston.
Born September 20, 1950 in Galveston, TX, Mrs. Kelly had lived most of her life in Santa Fe, previously of Webster and Galveston. Charlene was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock. She ran a daycare from her home for many years. When she wasn’t taking care of children, she enjoyed playing bingo and dancing, but enjoyed spending time with her family most of all, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Florence (Hysmith) Quebe, Sr.; brothers, Charles Quebe, John C. Quebe, Jr; sister, Jean Saragoza.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Harold Albert, Kelly, Sr.; son, Harold Albert Kelly, Jr. of Houston; daughters, Mandy Lynn Hitchcock and husband, Paul of Kemah, Tracy Denise Kelly of Texas City; brother, Dennis Quebe and wife, Linda of Springboro, OH; sisters, Joan Marie Spain and husband, A.V. “Cowboy” of Santa Fe, Ann Bowen of Austin; grandchildren, Chris Hitchcock, Blake Miller, Kaitlin Melton, Bailey Daniel, Hanna Hitchcock, Brooke Daniel, Brandon Silvertooth; great grandchild, Adelynn Hitchcock; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Deacon Alvin Lovelady, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Blake Miller, Bailey Daniel, Charlie Quebe, Arlie Spain, Oscar Dewayne Ross, Chase Quebe, Dalton Daniel and Chris Hitchcock.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. followed by a rosary, with Reverend David Harris officiating. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Charlene’s name to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
