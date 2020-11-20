LEAGUE CITY — Isidro Rodriguez, of League City, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home in League City, Texas at the age of 82. He was born on May 15, 1938 in Mexico to Nicolas and Jacinta Rodriguez.
He loved to travel with his family through the US and Mexico and he wholeheartedly enjoyed singing praises to our Lord at church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nicolas and Jacinta, and several brothers and sister.
Isidro is survived by his loving wife Estela, daughters Irma Arenivar, Dora Rodriguez, Rosa Phillips, Francis Rodriguez, and Claudia Martinez, son Isidro Rodriguez Jr., 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, many loving brothers and sisters and family and friends.
The Family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 2-8:00PM with a Ceremony at 7:00PM at Crowder Funeral Home - Dickinson Location, 851 Hwy 517 West, Dickinson, Texas 77539. A service will follow at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home with interment at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
