Guadalupe (Lupita) Garza Robles, 80 years old, of Galveston, TX peacefully passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 in Galveston, Texas.
Visitation will be held 5:00 pm, Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201-23rd Street in Galveston. The Rosary will begin at 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Monday, March 25th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway, Galveston; followed by the burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Lupita was born in Las Norias, Tamaulipas to Juan Francisco and Rosa Robles Mancilla on December 12, 1938, the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was married to Israel B. Garza Valdez on December 17, 1961 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Hurricane Beulah brought the young couple to Galveston in 1967. She worked at UTMB and as a hairdresser for approximately 20 years. She was an ACTS Sister, a Dama del Altar, and a member of Grupo Genesis at Holy Family Parish. She was a social butterfly who loved Bingo, playing the Slots, playing Loteria, embroidering, sewing, shopping, visiting her beloved sisters and being in the company of her children and grandchildren. She rarely passed up a trip to a casino. She was a SUPERB cook and could whip up a finger licking meal out of anything. Her children were told countless times: “Your mom’s cooking is the best I’ve ever tasted!”
She cooked meals for her elderly friends who could no longer cook for themselves. She was generous with her talents and never arrived anywhere emptied handed. Not only was she a beautiful woman, but she was a caring and loving person, who’s love knew no limits. She had an infectious smile, so many words of wisdom, and a great sense of humor. You can see some of her best qualities in her grandchildren. Lupita had a heart of gold. This beautiful lady showed so much love and faith to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Israel Garza and her daughter Teresita Campos Garza. Lupita is survived by her son, Israel Garza, his wife, Laurie, their children Israel, Aaron and Marissa; her daughter, Maria Lerma, her husband, Jorge and their children, Julian, Jorge, Gabriel and Michael; and her daughter, Dinorah Gonzalez, her husband, Ignacio, their children, Sebastian and Santiago; her son-in-law, Anthony Campos, and her Sisters: Elvia Cisneros, Virginia Garza; Rosalinda Gil; and Imelda Paz and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and God-children. Our Lupita- mother, sister, Tia, friend and God-mother will be missed beyond measure.
