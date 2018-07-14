Glenn Franklin Brown passed away peacefully at 3:59 p.m., on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Kingwood, Texas. An honorable gentleman of 86 years, Glenn was born on September 24, 1931, in Harrisonburg, Louisiana to his parents, Leonard John Brown and Eva Mae Horton.
He is predeceased by his parents, Leonard John Brown and Eva Mae Horton; and his brother, Willard Brown, of Decatur, Alabama.
A 1949 graduate of Oak Ridge High School in Tennessee, Glenn bravely served his country as a Master Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War (1949-1951), and was decorated with the Korean Service Medal before his honorable discharge in 1960.
Glenn is survived by his beloved sister, Jo L. Brown Decarlo (Victor A. Decarlo), his loving children; Susan Melinda Brown Gilbert (Keith), Glenn Franklin Brown, Jr. (Liz), Teresa Anne Brown, Kathy Lynn Brown Chessher (Wesley), and David Scott Brown (Darlene); as well as five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Glenn was a Blue Lodge Master Mason, a Shriner, and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was member of Union Lodge #38 in Kingston, Tennessee from 1956 to 2018, a member of the Austin Ben Hurr Shrine, and a member of the Austin Valley of the Scottish Rite.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Rosewood Funeral Home-Atascocita, 17404 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, Texas 77035, (281) 441-2171.
Guests may begin to arrive at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with Masonic Rites to begin closely after 12:00 Noon. Military honors and Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038.
