TEXAS CITY, TX — Captain John Robert Shaw, Sr., 69, of Texas City, passed away December 9, 2021 in Texas City. Captain Shaw was born October 28, 1952 to Norma Fern and Eugene Robert Shaw in Flushing, Michigan. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during the VietNam war.
A man of few words, a dirty old sailor, and he became a Texas as fast as he could.
Originally from Michigan, his draft number was called during the Vietnam war and he quickly joined the Navy. He served as a navigator and quartermaster onboard a Destroyer. Most people don’t know that he served at Guantanamo Bay for the last year of his service. He returned to Michigan after he was discharged, but wanted something more than small town Michigan life. Now in his early 20s, he moved to west Texas with one of his brothers. He worked odd jobs for a few years, and dabbled in some other frivolous activities (it was the 70s) until he ended up working for the Texas Highway Department. He fixed roads and put up street signs in the middle of nowhere until the Highway department put out a call for mariners with sailing experience to come to Galveston for an interview. Thirsty for the saltwater, Capt. Shaw left Vega, TX and landed in Galveston to work aboard the Bolivar Ferry. He worked his way up and eventually earning the rank of Captain. He met our mother, the love of his life, Janell, at church on the west end and fell in love. They married and overcame obstacles such an an age gap, PTSD from his service, and insane work hours. He worked as a captain for over 25 years and as a port captain for about 5 years. He knew the Bolivar Roads and Galveston Bay better than some ship pilots. He inspired both of his sons to join the maritime industry, Jason is working his way to becoming a captain. Capt. John and his wife, the love of his life, Janell, were lucky to spend the last year and a half of the pandemic quarantining together at their lake house, where they enjoyed golf cart rides, being out outside with their dogs, and long conversations with friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years Janell Shaw; sons John Robert Shaw, Jr, and wife Lisa, and Jason Eugene Howard Shaw and fiancée Marissa Solis; brothers Merril Shaw and wife Sherry, Charles Shaw and wife Pat, and Collin Shaw; grandson Liam Oliver Shaw; and numerous other family members and friends.
In his honor a visitation will be held 5:00 — 7:00 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021, at Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson with graveside service 10:45 AM, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.