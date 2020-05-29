Donald Rogers, age 85 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home. Donald was born August 7, 1934 in Hope, Arkansas and was a longtime resident of Santa Fe. He graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1955 and worked as a machinist. Donald spent his early years as a machinist working at Todd's Shipyard in Galveston and would go on to work for various contractors throughout the years. He was a longtime active member of Arcadia First Baptist Church of Santa Fe and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Ethel Rogers; brother, Dale "Luke" Rogers; sister in law, Barbara Rogers; son in law, Keith Wells.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Geraldine Rogers; daughters, Janet Wells, Deborah Floyd and husband Joseph, Terri Lynn Rogers, Pamela Hamzehloo and husband Kam; sister, Mary Janell Kays and husband Steven; grandchildren, Christopher Wells, Kelly Sprowl, Stephen Floyd, Renee' Floyd, Brian Floyd, Jake Abernathy, R.J. Abernathy, Allen Tyson, Jennifer Jameson, K. J. Hamzehloo and Cyrus Hamzehloo; 13 great grandchildren; along with numerous other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Donald's honor to the G.G.K. Building fund at Arcadia First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Arcadia First Baptist Church (14828 Hwy. 6 Santa Fe, TX 77517) with Funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
