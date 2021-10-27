DICKINSON — Leon George Hall Jr., of Dickinson, Texas, affectionately known as “Sport” was born November 27, 1939, in Galveston, TX and was reunited with his beloved wife, Addie, on October 19, 2021, the 20th Anniversary of her heavenly transition.
Survivors include his children, Gerald Washington, Ronald “Pookie” Hall (Denise), Calvin West, Rochon Hall (Yolanda), Darrell Bellard and Raefernette Saxton (Keith); siblings, Jo Ann Hagler (Joseph), Douglas Hall (Michelle), Billie Jo Hayes (James), Anthony Hall (Tammy); grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Friends are invited to join the Dickinson Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for a Zoom Memorial Service at 6:30 PM Friday, October 29, 2021.
https://jworg.zoom.us/j/84457800169?pwd=dk9yaGVBN0ROUTArWkV4ZWdUL1J0Zz09 Meeting ID: 844 5780 0169 Passcode: 122070. There will be a Celebration of Sport’s Life Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM followed by services at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. For the safety of all those attending, masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
Please sign the online guestbook and view the full obituary at www.fieldsjohnson.com. Services are entrusted to the professional staff of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary of Galveston. John N. Humphrey, Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.