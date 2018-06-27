Clara Davila Montez “Mimi”, 83 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 23, 2018. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in San Leon, Texas, on October 31, 1934 to the proud parents of Rev. Manuel J. and Antonia Davila. She attended Texas City Schools, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loved her family immensely. She also survived the 1947 Texas City Disaster, a member of the Eastern Star Texas City Chapter #626, a devoted Christian, involved in Royal Rangers and the Missionettes during her time at her Church. She was faithful, loyal, kind, giving, and a loving soul to many.
She is preceded in death by Rev. Manuel J and Antonia Davila (parents), four brothers; daughter, Maria Hann; two granddaughters, Monika and Stephanie, and son, Peter. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Juan Montez; her children, Tina Emert and husband Darrin Emert, Robert (Tony) Montez and wife Shelia and Michael Montez; three sisters, grandchildren, Zachery Emert, Zoe Emert, Anthony Montez, Matt Montez, John Montez, Sam Montez and Robert Hann; great-grandchildren, Zander Morris, Karly Morris, Terry Anglin and Audrey Rojas and numerous extended family.
Visitation will be held at the First Church of God, 2209 29th Street North, on Thursday, June 28, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., and a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Burial service will be at the Grace Memorial Cemetery, located at 10708 HWY 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510 Friday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
“Mimi” was one of a kind of woman. She had her door open always to everyone in her life. She was never too tired to help anyone and always took time for anyone who walked through her door for coffee or food! She was not only devoted to her family, but to all those she knew. She loved ALL her children, especially her own, and her entire family. She was a very courageous woman who lived a full, exciting, humble, spiritual and impressive life. She touched many lives in this work, more than most people and never met a stranger. She is now reunited with her family in heaven, especially her children and grandchildren and is a guardian angel to all those left behind with her memory. She is now at peace and no longer in pain and will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Church of God.
A special thank you to her loving sister, Esther Hobi, Denson Home Health, Davita Dialysis Staff and Dr. Ahuja, Dr. Alfredo Nodarse, Dr. Hung Le, Amy Gurnea-Davenport, Helen Mauberger-Gonzales, Markus Rojas, Dolly Sawyer and to all that took the time to visit, bring food, and called to remember our loving mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.