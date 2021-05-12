DICKINSON — Ms. Charlene Yvonne Mason, 38, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Ms. Mason was born February 18, 1983 in Galveston. A funeral service for Ms. Mason will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ in Texas City at 12:00 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.
