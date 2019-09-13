Jecker
Funeral services for Guadalupe Jecker will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Mary Miraculous Medal Catholic Church under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Gravitt
Services for William Gravitt, III, will be held today at Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation from 9-10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m.
Pothier
Memorial services for Michael Pothier will be held today at 10 a.m. at Arcadia Christian Church.
Muesse
Services for Juanita Muesse will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Moore
Services for James Moore will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, Texas City. Burial will follow on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Houston National Cemetery.
Phillips
Celebration of life services for Derrick Phillips, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy St. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Mitchiner
Funeral mass for Phyllis Mitchiner will be held today at Shrine of True Cross Catholic Church at 10 a.m. under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
Streckfuss
Memorial service for Joseph Streckfuss will be held today at West Isle Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m.
Dunn
Celebration of life services for Rosie Dunn will be held today at 2 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway in Webster.
