Nicholas Lance Hallberg, beloved son and brother, passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1995 to Lance Michael Hallberg and Csilla Kormos Hallberg in Galveston, Texas. He lived in Galveston and Dickinson, Texas.
Nicholas attended Pine Drive Christian School, Bay Colony Elementary School, the Mainland Christian Academy, Dunbar Middle School, McAdams Junior High School and Dickinson High School. He was the Duke University Talent Identification Program’s Texas State honoree in 2008. Nicholas graduated with honors from Dickinson High School in 2013. In his junior and senior years, he attended the Collegiate High School program of the College of the Mainland in Texas City. He was on the Dean’s Honors List in 2011 and 2013 and earned his Associate of Science degree in Natural Science in May of 2013. Nicholas continued his education at the University of Houston. He was a recipient of the Sándor Turányi Scholarship of the University of Houston Foundation and the Honor's College Academic Excellence Scholarship of the University of Houston.
He continued his education at the Galveston College Radiographer program and he was part of the 2019 graduating class. Nicholas was a loving and caring son and brother. He loved to spend time with his close friends, enjoyed music, nature, especially fishing. He served as a Junior Counselor at the Rainbow Connection Summer Camp for children with cancer and blood disorders.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, Lance Michael Hallberg and Csilla Kormos Hallberg; his sisters Alexandra Csilla Hallberg and Kristina Csilla Hallberg; his grandparents Sándor Kormos, Elizabeth Sándorné Kormos and Maria Blanca Hallberg.
In Nicholas’ honor a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas (851 FM 517 W. and Hwy. 646). The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his name to the Childhood Cancer Connection (http://www.rccamp.org/).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.