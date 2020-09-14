ALVIN—
Mrs. Judy Ann Smith passed from this life Thursday evening, September 10, 2020, in Texas City.
Born August 19, 1950 in Galveston, Mrs. Smith had been a lifelong resident of the area and was a member of Santa Fe Family Worship Center. She loved taking in cats and dogs, fishing and gardening, cooking, and drinking coffee on her porch, but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family. Judy was a wonderful, caring friend who will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Roy and Frances (Franzzo) Coward, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Joyce (Smith) Coward, Jr.; twin sister, Jane Marie Gregory.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Don Ray Smith; daughter, Angela Sumrall and husband, Joel; brother-in-law, Tim Gregory, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Virgie White, Glynda Matteo and husband, Mike, Janice Smith; grandchildren, Kennedy Rae Sumrall, Brooke Palermo and husband, Brendan; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Gregory officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Bell, Charles Gregory, Steven Miloskovich, Brendan Palermo, Joel Sumrall, and Paul Trahan. Honorary bearers will be Greg Gonzales, Pastor Tim Gregory, and Pat Trahan.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
