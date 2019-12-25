GALVESTON—Donna Lynn (Rico) Remmers, age 76, of League City passed away Saturday December 21, 2019 at HCA Hospital Clear Lake in Webster.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Donna was born September 11, 1943 in Bellville, Texas to Verdis William and Inez Lucy Williams Westerman. The family transferred to Galveston when her father’s job at Santa Fe Railroad moved to Galveston. She was employed at Internal Medicine Associates in the Professional Building before working at Professional Building Pharmacy for 26 years until its closing. She then served as Church Secretary at Trinity Church of League City until her retirement. Donna loved the Lord first and foremost in her life and was faithful to pray for and with everyone. She enjoyed the closeness of taking care of son Andy in his latter years until he passed away from cancer in 2018. She also wrote poetry about her relationship with God and family members. She was an avid reader and was a beautiful loving lady who always saw the best in people. She loved her dog Precious, who brought her great joy. She loved gardening and took pride in making her yard beautiful for all to see and shared her oranges with her family members. Her husband Larry was the Love of her life and she said this every day. She said the last 30 years of her marriage were the happiest of her life. She and Larry were the ultimate fan club to all the Grandchildren and Great grandchildren in their Dance and Game activities.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Verdis William Westerman and Lucy Inez Westerman; her son, Andrew Paul Rico; her brother, David Lester Westerman; and a nephew, David Wayne Westerman.
She is survived by husband, Larry Remmers; children, Richard Rico and wife Lorrie of Galveston, Heather Tomberlin and husband James of Katy, Alicia Remmers and George Liverman of League City, Bradley Remmers and wife Sandra Remmers of Angleton; and sister, Nina Carnes of Galveston. Grandchildren, Vallory Rico of Galveston, Richard (Chris) Rico and wife Autumn of Dickinson, Ryan Tomberlin, Caitlin Tomberlin, Jackson Remmers and Carson Remmers; great-grandchildren, Bella Skye Wright and Tripp Wright, Tristen Rico, Greyson Rico and Tanner Rico; sister-in-law, Pam Pruitt; nieces, Jennifer Pruitt, Michelle Pruitt, Kelly Carnes Johns, Jackie Westerman Boss, and Veronica Westerman; nephews, Franklin W. “Rusty” Carnes, III, Michael D. Carnes, Sr., Jay P. Carnes, Donald Westerman, and Jason Westerman. Close friend who considered her as her mom, Ginger Hoke, numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Chris Rico, Ryan Tomberlin, Jackson Remmers, Bradley Remmers, James Tomberlin and George Liverman. Honorary pallbearers are her nephews.
