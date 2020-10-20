TEXAS CITY—
Mr. David Glenn Wimberly, Sr. passed from this life Sunday morning, October 18, 2020, in Texas City.
David was born in Thornton, Texas on May 1, 1935. He joined the U.S. Airforce in 1956 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1960. Not long after, he married the love of his life, Lucille. David was a hard worker who spent his career in the construction business but when he had time off, David loved deer hunting. He was a great man and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Mary Helen (Clay) Wimberly; wife, Lucille Wimberly; brother, Bobby Wimberly.
Survivors include his son, Glenn Wimberly; daughter, Jan Fraser and husband, Fred and grandson, Kyle Fraser.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Marmon officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be “Jimbo” Anderson, Jami Dodson, Shawn Dodson, Joseph Hughes, Eleazar Pena and Walt Williams.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in David’s name to All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 10416 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.