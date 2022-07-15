GALVESTON — Holly 'Renee' Magee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2022, at the age of 63.
She was born to Jack and June Magee on March 30, 1959 in Texas City. Renee and her seven siblings spent much of their youth in the swimming pool and by the age of 17 with her hard work, drive and determination gained her a spot on the 1976 US Olympic swim team and the World Games the following year. Her extra-ordinary work ethic carried her through law school and a 25 + year career as a prosecutor and judge in the Harris County and Galveston County Criminal justice systems. Around the courthouse she was known for her honesty, humility, and height; when you are 6'1" tall, most people look up to you. Renee was very humble and her only real source of pride was family, where she found her true strength. She loved being a grandmother above all other titles; claiming it was even better than being a mother. She was known to all her children and particularly her grandchildren as "Momma Ne".
Renee was preceded in death by her beloved 'Daddy' Jack and brother, Lonnie. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, James Tucker; daughter, Angela Raimer and husband, David; son, Christopher Schirmer and wife, Jaci; mother, June; sisters, Missy Hendrickson and husband, B.J., Lise Belle and husband, Buddy and Angie Bailey and husband, Steve; brothers, Chat Magee and wife, Linda, John Magee and wife, Beverly and Ben Magee and wife, Corrine and five grandchildren; Ben, Elissa, Josey, Abby, and CJ. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
In her honor, there will be a visitation on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas. There will be a funeral service on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10:00 am also at Crowder Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.