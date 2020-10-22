Jasmine Mae Moon-Painter was born February 11, 1992, and was called home to the lord April 11,2020.
Jasmine is survived by her two loving children Azalea Ann and Noah Leroy Ellet. Her mother and step father Mellissa and Barry Suit, grandfather Donald L. Moon wife Cheryl, her aunt Sydney Ann Moon, her cousin Amiah Kay Purkey and her large loving family in Texas.
She is preceded in death by her great- grandparents Roger Silva and Betty Mae Moon, her grandmother Sarah Kelly Kerkman, uncle Joshua Northcutt, and Great Aunt Betsy Barham.
Jasmine was a free spirit who enjoyed life. She was young and carefree who loved her kids more than anything. Jasmine will be missed dearly by all who knew her. A private celebration of life will be held at the beach by her family. The family suggest a donation be made to The National Center for Victims of Crime in remembrance.
