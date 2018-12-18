Dorothy (Blanchard) Splawn, 88, of La Marque passed away peacefully on December 17, 2018. Dorothy was born on August 26, 1930.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, James, John “Jr.”, and Dudley and her sister Lois Slawson. She is survived by her loving husband, Horace, whom she married 64 years ago, December 18, 1954. Dorothy is also survived by her sons, Chuck and wife Sophia, Rusty and companion Wendy Dill; granddaughters Chevis and Chloe.
Dorothy enjoyed her job as a mom. She was involved in whatever endeavors her children were doing while growing up. She had fond memories of their family vacations and being active as a parent in 4-H. Dorothy received great joy from spending time with friends and their families.
There will be a graveside service at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018 with Morris Dagerath officiating.
Her family would like to thank Ashton Parke Care Center employees for their loving care of Dorothy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.