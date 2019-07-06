Lois Westmoreland Kraus passed away in Katy, TX on July 3, 2019 at the age of 86.
Born to Robert Sims Westmoreland and Gracie Alberta Westmoreland on December 21, 1932 in Galveston, TX, Lois was one of six children. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1950, where she was a cheerleader, played volleyball and ran track. After working a few years, she married Malcolm David Kraus. They were married in Galveston, TX on September 30, 1955, and remained married for the next 61 years, until Malcolm’s passing.
She worked several jobs early in her marriage until pursuing her true passion which was staying at home and raising her three children. She eventually went back to work in 1970 for the General Telephone Company in Dickinson, TX. She worked at the phone company for 22 years, retiring in 1992. In retirement, she and Malcolm travelled the country in an RV as a member of the Hi-Loafers club. They made many friends along the way, and saw all parts of America.
Lois was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm Kraus; her parents, Robert and Gracie Westmoreland; her infant sister, Gracie Louise; her sister, Effie Owens; her brother, Melvin Westmoreland; and her grandson, Christian Jones.
Lois is lovingly remembered and survived by her brother, Ray Westmoreland of Deer Park; sister, Esther Lolley of Bacliff; her children, Janet Lundy, David Kraus and wife Cathy, and Jimmy Kraus and wife Karen; grandchildren, Stephen Jones, Ashlee Unger, Greg Kraus, Gary Kraus, Mallory Klaus, Lauren Paulson; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Kraus, Jimmy Kraus, Stephen Jones, Greg Kraus, Gary Kraus, and Clint Russell.
A visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with services starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by a committal service in Forest Park East Cemetery and a reception at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.