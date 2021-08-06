TEXAS CITY — Yvonne Hogue Atwood, 95, of Texas City, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 26, 2021. Born on June 4, 1926 in Center, Texas, but growing up in Hemphill, Texas, she lived an amazingly long and healthy life.
Visitation will be at 10:00a.m., and the service at 11:00a.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnie Hogue and Lida Belle Dubose Hogue; husband of 60 years, Fred Atwood Jr.; siblings Calla Mae Brooks, Katherine Byrd and L. J. Hogue.
She is survived by sons, Kent Atwood (Paula) of Texas City and Jerry Atwood of Houston; sister Gladys Flowers of Porter; granddaughters Anita Atwood and Pamela Wirth (Cameron) of Texas City; great grandchildren Devyn Watts and Dillon Watts (Courtney) and great great granddaughter Francesca Watts of Texas City; and great grandsons Gregory “AJ” Halstead and Jacob Halstead of Texas City.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Yvonne’s honor to your favorite charitable organization.
