Cecil O. Dill, Jr.

Cecil passed away at his home in Galveston June 28, 2018 with his family by his side. He was 78 years old.
Cecil moved to Galveston, Texas in 1971 to continue his career in the newspaper field as a pressroom manager at the Daily News. He worked there until he retired.
He worked his whole life in newspapers, always running a printing press. Author Lewis Gizzard, in his book “If I Ever Get Back to Georgia, I’m Gonna Nail My Feet to the Ground”, referred to Cecil as “some kind of genius pressman. In the pressroom at the helm of his machine, Cecil could make the thing talk.”
Cecil loved life on the island. He was an avid backyard gardener and enjoyed tackling home projects. He had a love of fishing, although he did not take time out to enjoy it as often as he might have liked.
Cecil requested cremation and preferred not to have a service. His family and friends will keep him in their hearts, always remembering his warmth and sense of humor.
