SWEENY — Mr. Thomas "Andy" Taylor passed from this life Wednesday morning, December 23, 2021, in Houston.
Born March 12, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas, Mr. Taylor had been a resident of Sweeny for 5 years, previously of Hitchcock. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and worked as at Mundy Corporation for 32 years. Andy enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, fishing, traveling, working with his hands and wood working. But nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Marie (Rosenthal) Taylor; sisters, Cynthia Robbins and husband, Johnny, Karen Fifield.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 21 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Taylor; son, Ray Sherwood and wife, Cheryl of Chester, Pennsylvania; daughter, Shannon Matejka and husband, Frankie of Hitchcock; grandchildren, Tanner Matejka and wife, Megan, Kailey Matejka, Halley Sherwood, Sydney Sherwood, Meredith Sherwood, Liam Sherwood.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Matthew Brackman officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be "Red" Hopkins, Frankie Matejka, Tanner Matejka, Ray Sherwood and Roger Taylor.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Andy's name to American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.www.HayesFuneralHome.com
