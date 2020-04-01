Charlotte Millicent Branton Dunn of Galveston, age 99, passed to be with her heavenly father and loved ones who went before on March 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Rojelio Solis, Sr. (89), of Galveston, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2020. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.
SANTA FE—Mr. Tracy Darrell Mitchell, 56, passed from this life Monday, March 30, 2020, in Alvin. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.