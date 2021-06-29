TEXAS CITY — Marion Jeanette Casteel, 79, of Texas City passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at her residence.
Visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Memorial Lutheran Church 2021 29th Street North in Texas City.
Marion Janette Casteel was born in Grass Valley, California. She worked for the Texas City Independent School District in the Transportation Department.
She is preceded in death by son, Dale Casteel; her parents, Roy and Clara Cooney; sister, Joyce Ferreia and brother, Bobby Cooney.
Survivors include Glenn Casteel and sister-in-law, Sue Hoover, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.