Mildred Louise (Wright) Mazzucco, 76, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Mazzucco Sr. and is survived by sons, Thomas and Troy.
Visitation: Thurs. Feb. 13, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX. Funeral Service: Fri. Feb. 14, 2020 10 am at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX. Interment to follow at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, TX.
