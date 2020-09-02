Philma Lee Lilly was born in Fisher, Louisiana on January 28, 1948 to the late Rosie Lee Lilly and Fred Lilly.
He was the first child of this union and was raised in Florien, Louisiana. He attended Church and accepted Christ at an early age. He attended Sabine Schools and graduated from High School in 1966. After high school he joined the United States Army as a cook. Philma was deployed to Vietnam for a one-year tour of duty and served an additional year before being honorably discharged in 1970. Medals received: National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
On May 17, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Patricia Davis. To this union, they were blessed with 4 children: Tavisk, Velicia, Philma Jr. and Sharika.
He worked as a welder and a cement finisher in Galveston County, then he was later employed with Northrop Grumman as an aircraft assembler. He was a faithful, committed, and dedicated member of Spirit and Truth World Outreach Church. He served in numerous capacities. He was a member of the finance, usher and hospitality ministries. He was an ordained Deacon and served on the Board of Advisors.
Philma was a man of God who loved and relished spending time with his family. He was the President of the Houston area Lilly Sweet Family Reunion. He enjoyed family birthday celebrations and vacations. After he had devoted much of his life to working and providing for his family, he decided to retire in 2004 as a Plant Operator from Occidental Petroleum (Oxy Chemical Corp).
After retirement, Philma continued to work on construction and renovation projects for his family and friends throughout the Houston Metroplex and Galveston County, as well as his hometown, of Many, Louisiana. He played a major role as the Project Manager for numerous construction and renovation projects for Spirit and Truth World Outreach Church. He was a self-taught, skilled master carpenter who was known for his generous heart and willingness to help. He will be greatly missed by his family, countless friends and those who were blessed to know and love him.
He transitioned peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home with his wife, Patricia, children and grandchildren at his side...telling him how much they loved him and thanking him for the wonderful life he provided for them.
Left to cherish Philma’s legacy and memory are his wife Patricia; children Tavisk Hogues (Alex), Velicia Shyne (Chris), Philma Lilly Jr., Sharika Baker. One sister: Latricea Lilly; two brothers: Robert Lilly and Willie Ray Lilly. He was “pa-pa” to ten (10) grandchildren: Symia, LaStasja, LeAnthony, Desmond, Jordon, LeShawn, Zion, Jalen, Iman, Journee, one God child: Carter Parson, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a public visitation held at Carnes Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12pm with a chapel service to begin at 2pm. There will be a second visitation held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1pm at Jenkins Funeral Home in Many, LA. Burial to follow at Jerusalem Cemetery.
