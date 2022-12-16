Robert Edward Ford

GALVESTON, TX — Robert Edward Ford, age 93, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Jennie Sealy Hospital, surrounded by his four children, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was a proud BOI, born in Galveston, Texas on January 31, 1929. He graduated from Kirwin High School in 1946 and then attended St. Edward's University in Austin. He served in the U.S. Army from January 18, 1951 to December 31, 1952. On December 1, 1956 he married the love of his life, Carolyn Jay Grossman. He worked at LeBlanc-Parr, Inc. from 1953-1973 and the City of Galveston from 1989-2003. He created Ford Shipping Company on July 1, 1973. He was the first ever BOI to create a Steamship Agency in the City of Galveston. He served as Trustee with the Galveston Wharves Board, Chairman Port Safety and Advisory Board, a member of the Galveston Seaman's Center and a member of the Galveston Maritime Association. He was also an Ex Little League Manager.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Grossman Ford; daughter-in-law Pamela Ford; parents Fred M. and Edna C. Ford; brothers Fred M. Ford, Jr. and Walter L. Ford; and sister Dorothy Ford Kitkoski.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription