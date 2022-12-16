GALVESTON, TX — Robert Edward Ford, age 93, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Jennie Sealy Hospital, surrounded by his four children, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was a proud BOI, born in Galveston, Texas on January 31, 1929. He graduated from Kirwin High School in 1946 and then attended St. Edward's University in Austin. He served in the U.S. Army from January 18, 1951 to December 31, 1952. On December 1, 1956 he married the love of his life, Carolyn Jay Grossman. He worked at LeBlanc-Parr, Inc. from 1953-1973 and the City of Galveston from 1989-2003. He created Ford Shipping Company on July 1, 1973. He was the first ever BOI to create a Steamship Agency in the City of Galveston. He served as Trustee with the Galveston Wharves Board, Chairman Port Safety and Advisory Board, a member of the Galveston Seaman's Center and a member of the Galveston Maritime Association. He was also an Ex Little League Manager.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Grossman Ford; daughter-in-law Pamela Ford; parents Fred M. and Edna C. Ford; brothers Fred M. Ford, Jr. and Walter L. Ford; and sister Dorothy Ford Kitkoski.
He is survived by his daughters Stephanie Conti and husband Nat, Jennifer Gerondale and husband Jimmy; sons Robert Owen Ford and Kirk Ford and wife Leti; grandchildren: Christopher Ford and wife Victoria, Charles Ford, Colton Ford, Natalie Conti Solomon and husband Mike, Sara Thrash and husband Jamie, Elizabeth Ford and husband Matt Letinich, Michael Ford and fiancé Madeline Silva, Stephen Gerondale and wife Casey and Kyle Gerondale and wife Sierra; great-grandchildren; Jaxson, Harper and Scout Solomon, Jacob and Jenson Gerondale and Grayson Thrash.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at. J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to be held at 6:30 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Deacon Jeff Willard officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Stephen, Christopher, Charles, Kyle, Michael and Colton. Honorary pallbearer will be John Ford.
In lieu of flowers, kindly give a gift in Bob's name to your favorite charity.
