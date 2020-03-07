It is with great sadness that the family of Joe Timothy McGaughey announces his passing after a long illness February 27, 2020, in Galveston, TX.
Mr. McGaughey was born July 29, 1953, in Tyler, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, the Reverend Joe Alston McGaughey (Big Jack) and Clysteen Parnell McGaughey.
A lifelong Texas resident, Joe worked many years for Enron Corporation. He was a graduate of Overton High School and attended UT Tyler. Mr. McGaughey was an avid traveler and fisherman. His interests including gardening, listening to gospel music and playing dominoes with his family.
Forever remembered by his surviving wife of 26 years, Cathy Townley-McGaughey; daughter, Stefanie Jo White; stepsons, Andrew Armstrong and Alan Armstrong; and stepdaughter, Iris McHenry.
At his request, no services will be held. “He fought a good fight, he kept the faith, he won the race!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.