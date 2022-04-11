LA MARQUE — On April 8, 2022, in the crisp early morning, Mrs. Maria de Jesus Quintanilla joined our heavenly Father amongst the angels.
Born on June 27, 1930 in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico to Carlos Castellano and Ascension Gonzalez, Maria came to the United States in 1948 where she met her beloved husband, Anacleto. They started their family in Donna, Texas before relocating to Galveston to raise their large family of twelve. In 1986, they moved to La Marque where they both enjoyed spending time in their flower and vegetable gardens.
At the age of 91, Maria lived a long, beautiful and lively life. She was an amazing cook for her family that turned into a catering business which she later passed on to her children. She was well-known for her famous gorditas and tamales. Maria had an overwhelming love of Christ and was very involved in charitable events at church and with LULAC. Bingo was always a game of choice for her, in part because she never lost. Her grandchildren’s favorite entertainment was playing “Grandma’s card game”, with her constantly changing the rules. If she wasn’t spending time with her family, you were sure to find her at her favorite slot machine at the casinos in Lake Charles.
Reunited with the love of her life, Cleto, they can now continue their love story together while dancing in the clouds. Known as “Wuella” or “Granny” to her 27 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, they will remember her as being a jokester and always willing to take them to Jack-in-the-Box for tacos.
Cherishing her loving memory are children, Juana Repp and husband, Alan; Anacleto Quintanilla, Jr. and wife, Debbie; Larry Quintanilla and wife, Viola; Virginia (Vicky) Gomez and husband, Larry; Teddy Quintanilla and wife, Patricia; Rosie Hernandez and husband, Eliseo; Connie Macias and husband, Mario; Henry Quintanilla and wife, Anna; Maria Quintanilla-Williams and husband, Dennis; Martin Quintanilla and wife, Maria Geneva; Alma Butler and husband, Keith; and Michael Quintanilla.
Maria’s vibrant personality was as bright and beautiful as the flowers she wore in her hair. She was the heart of the family and her presence will truly be missed.
Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, with a service at 7pm. On Wednesday, April 13, the family will greet guests at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Funeral Services to begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. Maria’s six sons will serve as pallbearers. Larry Gomez, Sr. will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Proverbs 31
Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her;
“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”
Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.
Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.
