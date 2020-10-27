Mr. George Henry Kaiser, Jr. passed from this life Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, in Santa Fe.
George was born October 6, 1937 in Galveston to George and Clara (Bosley) Kaiser, Sr. George loved growing up in Galveston and fishing around the bay. As a young man, he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge. He worked for Har-Con, as a superintendent, before hiring on at UTMB, where he worked for 43 years. He was a 57 year active member of the Local Pipefitters Union, #211. His long career at UTMB earned him the running joke amongst friends that he built "Old Red". He was an avid hunter and took every opportunity to go to the bird lease. George, affectionally known as "Pop" was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus and cook for every holiday, most especially New Year's Day. He helped to create a loving home full of laughter and a little feistiness. In the end, his sons and grandchildren George, Scott, Kate and Jack stayed devoted to his comfort and care. George was a one of a kind guy and will truly be missed by all.
The Kaiser family was blessed to have the Burch family as neighbors. Their amazing meals were a great treat and their love and compassion was such a blessing to the entire family.
A special thanks to George's caregivers: Elizabeth, CoCo, Vincent and Chelcee. Their compassion surpassed all expectations. The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses: Morris, Teresa, Crissy, Sarah and Trish. Their dedicated care made a difference and we are forever grateful.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack G. Kaiser, Sr. and sister, Norma Kaiser Sanderson.
Survivors include: his loving wife of over 58 years, Carole Kaiser; sons, Scott Kaiser and wife, Jill, George Childress and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Jack G. Kaiser, Jr, and wife, Morgan, Cade William Kaiser, Clair Elizabeth Kaiser, Kathryn Caroline Kaiser, Donnie Childress and wife, Lauren; 3 great-grandchildren; Sister-in-laws, Lucille Scott and Nikki Krivokopich; Brother-in-law, Ricky Krivokopich; dear friends, Jerry Crow, D.A. Mattes, Bob Johnson and Pop's furry companions, Beau and Daisy.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Bishop Delbert Herrin officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in George's name to a local charity of your choice.
Due to COVID restrictions, everyone attending the memorial service will be required to wear a mask and observe the 6 feet distance rule. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
