Steven Cory Bandhauer, 36 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday August 28, 2018.
Steven worked for Textron as a welder.
Steven is survived by his wife Jennifer Smalley and his three children; Cash, Cullen and Joshua, parents; James Stines and Wilma Bandhauer and his three siblings; Tiffany Gosman, Leonard Stines and Jeff Bandhauer and also several loving aunts and uncles.
Cremation was chosen by the family, a memorial service for Steven will be planed at a later date.
