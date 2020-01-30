Alexander
Funeral service for Joyce Alexander will be held today at 11:00am at Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Clark
A memorial service for Daniel Clark will be held today at 1:30pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Dugey
Services for Oscar Dugey will be held today at 7:00pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Forasiepi
Memorial service for Joseph Forasiepi will be held today at 11:00am at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Holle
Funeral services for Slade Holle will be held today at 10:00am at Hope Lutheran Church in Friendswood, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East in Webster, TX under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.
Schlemmer
Memorial services for Frederick Schlemmer II will be held today at 11:00am at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Watkins
Celebration life services for Vanessa Watkins will be held today 10:00am at Church Without Walls - Eldridge, under the direction of Pruitt's Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.