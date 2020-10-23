Mary Ann Scott, 91 years young, a longtime resident of Texas City and for the past several years of Conroe, passed away on October 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
While living in Texas City, Mary Ann was an active member at Calvary Baptist and the First Baptist Church of Texas City. In Conroe, she was a member of Mims Baptist church.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Scott, her parents and her brother. She is survived by a sister, a daughter, a son and his wife, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.